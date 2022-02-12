UPDATE: Frederick police officers, suspect from Friday's shooting identified

Feb. 11—Update: 5:50 p.m.

The two Frederick Police Department officers who were shot Friday have been identified as Bryan Snyder, 43, and Kristen Kowalsky, 32. Snyder is in his second year with the department, while Kowalsky is in her ninth.

Both officers' injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Dominique Lamarr Lewis.

Speaking at a news conference in Baltimore shortly after 5 p.m., Chief of Police Jason Lando said the Maryland attorney general's office and the Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. He therefore declined to give many specifics about the situation.

Chief Lando commended the shock trauma staff.

"They took exceptional care of our officers," he said. "It's a tough time right now to be a police officer."

Lando said he knows his officers will want to be right back to work when they recover.

Lando and fire Chief Tom Coe were in training when they learned of the shooting, Lando said.

"Our hearts just dropped," the police chief said.

-Mary Grace Keller

Original readout:

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando has confirmed two officers, one male and one female, were shot and had been transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore via helicopters from the Maryland State Police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot and has been flown to Baltimore.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, Lando said.

According to the chief, officers first responded to the scene after a call at 12:43 p.m. reported a "suspicious male" with a firearm. Lando reported the officers were shot shortly after arriving on scene.

The families of the officers had been contacted, Lando said at a 2:15 p.m. press conference, and were en route to the hospital.

Authorities will give another update during a 5 p.m. press conference at the shock trauma center in Baltimore.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were around the area of Boscov's at 1301 W. Patrick St. in Frederick early afternoon, part of the city known as the Golden Mile.

Lockouts at schools within Frederick High School feeder pattern were lifted around 2:15 p.m.

At about 3:30 p.m., Frederick County Public Schools said police activity in the area of Key Parkway and Waverley Drive meant "it may be difficult for buses to transport students home in that area." The district said it would bring students back to their school if bus drivers weren't able to complete their routes.

Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for more information as it becomes available.