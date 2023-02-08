Frederick police poised to get grant for plate reader

Feb. 7—Frederick's police department is expected to receive state money to help buy technology to read vehicles' license plates.

The Maryland State Police grant would be $129,114 for the Frederick Police Department to purchase license plate reader technology.

The city's aldermen are scheduled to accept the grant at a workshop Wednesday afternoon.

Details on what equipment would be purchased were not available Tuesday.

Frederick police have had license plate scanners since 2010, when they received funding through a grant from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments for two units to be mounted on the rear of patrol cars.

Mount Airy's Town Council approved the purchase of an automatic license plate reader for the town's police department in 2019, to augment several older readers that the department was borrowing from the Maryland State Police.

Emmitsburg's Board of Commissioners voted in April to approve the purchase of several license plate reader cameras to be placed at various places around the town.

License plate readers have proven useful in helping police identify stolen vehicles, locate people who are wanted by law enforcement, or other situations.

But their use has also raised concerns about privacy and civil rights.

"License plate readers can serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose when they alert police to the location of a car associated with a criminal investigation," according to the American Civil Liberties Union's website. "But such instances account for a tiny fraction of license plate scans, and too many police departments are storing millions of records about innocent drivers.

"Moreover, private companies are also using license plate readers and sharing the information they collect with police with little or no oversight or privacy protections. A lack of regulation means that policies governing how long our location data is kept vary widely."

In 2020, two scholars for the Brennan Center for Justice wrote that "[Readers] could prove valuable in police investigations and for non — law enforcement uses like helping government agencies to reduce traffic and curb environmental pollution. But legal and policy developments have failed to adequately address the risks posed by this highly invasive technology."

