UPDATE: Frederick police search for man in possible mental health crisis; authorities say he may have access to weapons

Jul. 19—Police are searching for a Frederick man who has access to weapons and is possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Frederick Police Department is searching for Dominic Lull, 34, according to a Monday evening news release, after responding to his residence in the 800 block of Stratford Way earlier in the day. Relatives of the suspect came to the police station around noon, concerned he was possibly armed with a rifle and threatening a female, Chief Jason Lando said in a news conference around 2:20 p.m. Police found the female safe, but Lull's location is unknown.

"Around noon today, family members of an adult male came to our police station to report that their son was armed, possibly armed with a rifle or some other firearm, and that he might be in the family home making threats against another individual," Lando said mid-afternoon Monday.

By the time authorities arrived at the Stratford Way residence, shortly after speaking with the family, the suspect had already left, according to Lando. The chief said he believed the family came to the police station soon after learning of the potential threats. Police responded with a "negotiator vehicle" and armored rescue vehicle out of precaution, Lando said.

Police began to decrease their presence in the area and reopen roads around 4 p.m., according to spokesman Allen Etzler. Officers will remain on scene near the residence, as of the 5:30 p.m. news release.

"We have no reason to believe that he is armed at this time," Etzler told the News-Post around 5:30 p.m.

Police did not provide any further information regarding the alleged victim, the suspect or the nature of the reported threats. A photo of Lull was not immediately available.

"We're acting on what we believe to be good faith information from the family," Lando said.

The police agency expressed thanks to the family for coming forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Frederick Police Department at the non-emergency line, 301-600-2102. Anonymous voicemails can be left at 301-600-TIPS (8477), texted to 240-674-TIPS (8477), or emailed to fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org. Dial 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller