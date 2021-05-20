Frederick police search for missing man

May 20—The Frederick Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen by family and his girlfriend May 13.

Christopher L. Thomas Weissend, 27, of Frederick, was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve flannel shirt, dark blue jeans and black work boots, police said in a news release Thursday. Weissend reportedly told his loved ones he was "going to the mountains." He does not have a cell phone, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Weissend's whereabouts is asked to contact the Frederick Police Department. Those who wish to leave information anonymously can call FPD's tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS (8477).

Detective Loftis is the the lead investigator and the case number is 21-037088.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller