Frederick police search for missing woman

Apr. 13—Police are searching for a Frederick woman reported missing at the end of March.

The Frederick Police Department is looking for Crystalle Victoria Rivers, the agency said in a news release Tuesday. The 38-year-old woman was last seen at her residence in the area of West 13th Street wearing blue jeans and a light blue puffy jacket, police said.

Rivers is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes, FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said.

Anyone with information regarding Rivers' whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Stotler at Rstotler@frederickmdpolice.org. To leave information anonymously, call FPD's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS(8477).

