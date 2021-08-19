Frederick police seek help identifying burglary suspects

Aug. 19—The Frederick Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two men suspected in connection with burglaries from July.

In the unit block of W. Second Street July 4 and 10, police say the suspects used a key to enter the residence, though nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the two suspects is encouraged to contact Officer Hess at Rhess@Frederickmdpolice.org. Residents can also leave an anonymous voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text the tip line at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email the tip line at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller