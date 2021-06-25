Frederick Police: Shooting leaves two injured

Jun. 25—A reported shooting in Frederick Thursday night appears to have left two injured, including one who was transported to a local trauma center, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Authorities say they do not currently have any suspect information to release.

Officers arrived to the 1200 block of Ansley Court in Frederick at approximately 11:16 p.m., FPD stated in a news release. They located an adult man who had been shot multiple times. That man was transferred to a trauma center. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Shortly after the first call, authorities said, FPD received another call of a male in the area limping. Law enforcement says they are trying to identify and locate that person.

FPD is asking anyone who was in the area at the time and observed anything odd to contact its tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.