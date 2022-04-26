Frederick police target areas for traffic enforcement

Apr. 26—Frederick police will designate three areas of the city for increased traffic enforcement, in an effort to cut down on speeding.

Police will increase enforcement on Lee Place from Rosemont Avenue to West 7th Street; on Christopher's Crossing from Oppossumtown Pike to Thomas Johnson Drive; and Bel Aire Lane from Key Parkway to Schaffer Drive, according to a city press release on Monday.

The areas were selected based on traffic data and complaints received, said Cpl. Dave Golden, who oversees the department's decentralized traffic team.

While enforcement could also include violations such as running stop signs or aggressive driving, the three areas selected are all focused on speeding, he said.

Since Maryland law strictly regulates the use of speed cameras, the selective enforcement zones will be monitored by officers, Golden said.

Each area will have signs to inform drivers that the area has been selected for increased enforcement.

The zones will be evaluated each month. Police will use monthly data and complaints to decide whether new areas should be targeted.

Residents can report complaints through the "Traffic Complaints/Safety Concerns" section of the city's website.

Complaints are reviewed by the police department, and Golden decides which department can best address it, according to the release.

As of April 12, police had received, evaluated and addressed about 500 complaints since the program started in May 2021.

Most of the complaints are addressed with collaboration between the police department and the city's Engineering Department, according to the release.

In 2021, residents of Lee Place and other nearby streets in the Villa Estates neighborhood met with city officials about speeding in the neighborhood and put up large yellow signs with varying messages urging drivers to slow down.

Gayle Petersen, a Lee Place resident who has helped organize the signs, said Monday she's glad the city is doing something and hopes it's effective.

"We'll see," she said. "I hope it works. I hope that it helps improve."

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP