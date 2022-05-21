Frederick shooting injures 1, police investigating

May 21—Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Frederick that left one person injured early Saturday morning.

Frederick Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Market Street after hearing what sounded like gunfire around 2 a.m., the agency said in a news release.

Police determined upon arrival that a firearm discharge did occur, but did not learn until later that someone was shot. An area hospital notified police of one gunshot victim who'd arrived to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask residents or businesses in the area to share video footage that may be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jones at kjones@frederickmdpolice.org. To remain anonymous, call FPD's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-8477, email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or text 240-674-8477.

The city of Frederick partners with Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which offers cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest or criminal charges. Submitting a tip through Metro is anonymous. Visit metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip for more information.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller