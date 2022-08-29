Frederick shooting victim in critical condition, police say

Aug. 29—A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a Frederick park Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Frederick Police Department's Patrol Division responded to Hill Street Skate Park at 100 Hill St. at about 12:30 p.m. in response to a shooting Sunday, the agency said in a new release Monday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and provided medical care to him. The man was then taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Police said in news release at 9 a.m. that he was in critical condition.

The shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police in the release said no additional information would be released yet.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call of send a text message to Detective Kyrie Yackovich at 240-549-4450 or kyackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org. To remain anonymous, contact the Frederick Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Residents are asked to check their camera or video surveillance systems and to contact Yackovich if they see anything helpful.

The Frederick Police Department partners with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS may result in the tipster receiving an up to $2,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

