Frederick vigil honors victims of Buffalo shooting

May 25—Several dozen people gathered in the plaza outside the Frederick County Courthouse on Tuesday night to memorialize victims of a mass shooting — as early details of another one began to emerge.

The gathering was organized to call attention to the victims of a shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14 that killed 10 Black people, victims of a shooter, according to authorities, who published racist writings and social media posts.

But even as the event was beginning, news filtered in about a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. As of Tuesday night, authorities reported that at least 18 children and three adults had been killed.

The Buffalo shooter justified his actions by advocating the so-called great replacement theory, the idea that Black people and other minorities are replacing white people in American culture, said Willie Mahone, president of the local chapter of the NAACP.

But the theory is just the latest example of resistance to the advancement of Black people in America, he said.

"If we're going to replace anything, we want to replace white supremacy," Mahone said.

The people killed at the Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo were just out buying groceries, said the Rev. Carl Gregg of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick.

"What killed them? White supremacy culture," he said.

Gregg said the danger isn't just conscious racism, but unconscious continuation of systems of oppression.

Solidarity with Black communities means holding up a mirror to society and getting serious about changing a system that allows things like Buffalo to happen, he said.

The racism that led to the Buffalo shooting wasn't just something that happened in one area, said Marie Corley, of the group Middletown U-Knighted.

The group was founded after three Middletown Middle School students were charged with hate crimes after posting threatening anti-Black messages on social media in March.

Corley said Middletown parents formed the group so people of all backgrounds can come together to fight racism.

"We all have to have love within our heart," Corley told the crowd.

