Frederick volunteer leaders honored for thousands of hours of their time

May 16—Two Frederick volunteer leaders have been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards for dedicating thousands of hours to benefit their communities.

Rose Chaney and Elizabeth Chung received the award from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Center for Peace.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes Chaney and Chung for serving more than 4,000 volunteer hours for their community.

Chaney is a founding board member of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society, as well as a member of the Frederick club of the Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and several other community groups.

"I'm just humbled," Chaney said.

Chung is the founder and executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick.

"Being able to give back is the best gift," Chung said.

Chaney said she's always believed in giving back. Her father was active in the Frederick community, and she maintains that belief of giving back.

The organizations to which she belongs do a lot of community work and give out scholarships, she said. She also co-chairs the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs' Christmas adoption program, she said.

She's also an active member at Asbury United Methodist Church.

"We are here for a reason," Chaney said. "I think that we should make a difference while we're here."

Chaney said Carol Antoniewicz with the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland nominated her for the award. Chaney said she tries to stay out of the limelight, so she was surprised when she got the award.

"I've known Antoniewicz for years and I told her she should have gotten the award since she's very active in the community also," Chaney said.

Chung emphasized that volunteer work doesn't stop. She and her staff at the Asian American Center are always trying to help people.

Her nonprofit, incorporated in 2005, aims to take down barriers for immigrants trying to integrate. Its doors are open to everyone, she said. The large part of the nonprofit's mission focuses on health care.

Many people from other cultures aren't comfortable asking for help, or know where to look, she said. That's how the center can fill the gap.

It's even better when the staff and volunteers can speak the same language and understand the other person's culture, she said.

"We are their voice. We are their advocates," she said.

As an immigrant herself, Chung said, she had the vision for the nonprofit, but the staff, board and volunteers made it possible.

Chung said she does not know who nominated her, but she was honored to be awarded alongside Chaney. Their worlds often overlap since they both aim to help others, she said.

"I am only a small part of the universe," she said.

