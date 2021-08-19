Frederick woman accused of sexually abusing teen

Aug. 19—A Frederick woman who stands accused of sexually abusing a boy as young as 13 is being held without bail after she appeared before a District Court judge Wednesday.

Evelyn Gomez-Gutierrez, 43, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree sex offense. She appeared virtually for her bail review before Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. Wednesday afternoon.

Gomez-Gutierrez allegedly had a "relationship" with the teen starting when he was 13 in March 2020, according to charging documents. A local doctor's office learned of the abuse and notified the Frederick Police Department July 2, FPD said in a news release Tuesday. Through their investigation, police reportedly learned of three instances of sexual abuse.

A warrant for Gomez-Gutierrez's arrest was issued Monday, and police arrested her Tuesday, online court records show.

In court, Assistant State's Attorney Carly Gibson detailed how Gomez-Gutierrez took advantage of the child in a local residence. Gibson advocated for the defendant to be held without bail, noting there is no way the court could be sure she wouldn't contact the child again. Gomez-Gutierrez is also wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Gibson acknowledged, and if she were released, it would be "nearly impossible" for her to be brought back from ICE custody for prosecution in this case.

"The state is very concerned that the defendant will not return for her court dates," Gibson said.

Gomez-Gutierrez reportedly admitted to the sexual abuse, according to Gibson.

A public defender said it's not unheard of for those in ICE custody to be let go and argued Gomez-Gutierrez has work and family ties to the region that would keep her in the area if she were released.

No specific attorney was assigned to Gomez-Gutierrez's case in online court records Wednesday.

Bartgis ordered the defendant held without bail and ordered she have no contact with the victim.

"These are very serious allegations," Bartgis said before handing down his decision.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 16.

