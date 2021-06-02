Frederick woman allegedly struck 2 men with vehicle

Jun. 2—A Frederick woman stands accused of striking two men with her vehicle on purpose after arguing with one man's wife before the incident, police allege.

Charleqwa Ruth Burton, 27, of the 1000 block of Redfield Court, faces two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, online court records show. She was arrested May 20 and is being held without bail.

The Frederick Police Department responded April 29 just before noon to the 1000 block of Key Parkway for a hit-and-run, police wrote in charging documents. One man was cut and bleeding, with bone in his legs exposed, police said. The other man vomited. Both were taken to a local hospital. One victim alleged the driver of a white Jeep "hit the gas" when it approached them.

Police learned through investigation one of the men's wives argued and physically fought with Burton the night before, resulting in Burton being hospitalized, charging documents state. The wife did not have charges filed against her in Frederick Court as of Tuesday related to the alleged fight.

Police reportedly obtained surveillance footage of the hit-and-run, showing the driver did not stop to render aid to the injured men. The driver was later identified by police as Burton.

Burton attorney's could not be reached for comment immediately Tuesday afternoon. She has a preliminary hearing set for June 17.

