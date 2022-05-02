Frederick woman charged with assaulting deputies

May 2—A Frederick woman is accused of assaulting two Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release that it responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3200 block of Basford Road in Frederick at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bethany Stovall, 25, bit, kicked and struck the deputies who were attempting to take her into custody, the news release states.

"During the struggle to put the handcuffs on, Stovall bit the deputy in the right arm. Once other deputies arrived on scene, Stovall continued to resist and assault them," the news release reads. "She kicked another deputy in the arms, chest, and face and kicked the first deputy and struck her in the face."

Eventually, deputies loaded Stovall into a police cruiser. On the way to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, the news release states, "Stovall unbuckled herself and tried to lunge into the front compartment of the deputy's vehicle" while stopped at a red light on Mountville Road.

Deputies moved Stovall to another car and transported her without further incident, the news release states.

She is facing 10 charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault of law enforcement personnel and one count of resisting arrest.

