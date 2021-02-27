Frederick woman held without bail for alleged strangulation

Feb. 27—A Frederick woman faces assault charges for allegedly strangling a man and injuring him.

Idalia P. Villalobos, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show. She was being held without bail as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Frederick Police were dispatched to a residence at about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20 and found a man waiting in his vehicle for his safety, charging documents state. The man's right eye was freshly bruised and his left ear was red, police wrote.

He accused Villalobos of strangling him with her hands to the point he felt close to passing out in the residence. She then allegedly hit him in the head and put him in a chokehold, again bringing him close to unconsciousness, he told police.

The alleged victim told police he struggled to breathe and felt pain in his neck. Police suggested he visit the hospital, but he declined.

Villalobos said she'd been sleeping and experienced heartburn due to the man smoking, so she shoved him because she was irritated, according to charging documents. Police then arrested her.

Villalobos is being represented by the public defender's office, but no specific attorney was listed online Friday. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 18.

