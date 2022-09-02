Frederick woman ordered to serve 35 years for rolling pin murder

Sep. 2—A Frederick woman was ordered Friday to serve 35 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of an 81-year-old woman.

Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo, 37, was sentenced to life with all but 35 years suspended in the Division of Correction, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release. Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Richard Sandy issued the sentence.

On Sept. 13, 2020, the Frederick Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Bentz Street for a report of a cardiac arrest, the release said. The victim, Dolores Casas Perez-Colon, was reportedly found on the floor, face up, with traumatic injuries to her face.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore found that Perez-Colon died from blunt-force injuries caused by strikes to the head with a rolling pin, according to the release.

Vasquez-Mebo lived at the residence and was a caregiver to Perez-Colon's husband, who used a wheelchair.

Vasquez-Mebo is also known as Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mego and Maria Gloria Vasquez Mego.

She pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder June 9, online court records show. The plea agreement reached with the state's attorney's office set a sentencing range of life, with all but 25 to 45 years suspended, the release said.

The state's attorney's office recommended an active sentence of 45 years. The defense sought 25 years, according to the release.

Vasquez-Mebo's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.

State's Attorney Charlie Smith said the sentence brought closure to the victim's family.

"I am pleased that Ms. Perez-Colon's family can find comfort in knowing that this defendant will serve decades behind bars for this heinous crime," Smith said in the release. "Her family has indicated this outcome has provided closure, as it spared them the additional trauma of having to sit through a difficult and emotional trial."

Upon release, Vasquez-Mebo is to serve five years of supervised probation.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller