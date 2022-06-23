Frederick woman pleads guilty to murder for 2020 death

Jun. 23—A Frederick woman has pleaded guilty to murdering another woman whose body was found at the bottom of a set of stairs in September 2020, authorities said.

Maria Vazquez-Mebo, 37, told police that she found Dolores Perez, 81, lying face down in a North Bentz home in Frederick where Perez's husband lived and Vazquez-Mebo cared for him, according to charging documents.

Vazquez-Mebo also told police that when she found Perez on the floor, foaming at the mouth and bleeding from her head, Vazquez-Mebo got a rolling pin from the kitchen and struck Perez with it multiple times in the head region, charging documents say.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said Wednesday that an autopsy found that Perez died from "blunt force trauma to the head," though it's unclear whether it came from the fall or the rolling pin.

Charging documents say Vazquez-Mebo called the daughter of the victim, Carla Perez, who owns the residence. Carla, who lives in Miami, recalled that Vazquez-Mebo was "screaming and hysterical," charging documents said.

Carla called the neighbors to have them call 911 in Frederick.

Charging documents said Carla directed Vazquez-Mebo to place towels under her mother's head where the bleeding was.

The documents did not provide further information on whether the interaction between Carla and Vazquez-Mebo occurred before or after Vazquez-Mebo reportedly struck the victim.

Vazquez-Mebo pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on June 9. A charge of second-degree murder was merged with the first-degree murder charge.

Under a plea agreement, Vazquez-Mebo is expected to get a life sentence, with all but a range of 25 to 45 years suspended. She would get credit for time served starting Sept. 14, 2020.

After she is released, she would be on supervised probation for five years, according to court records.

Vazquez-Mebo's attorney, Audrey Creighton, said on Wednesday that she would not speak about the case until after the sentencing.

