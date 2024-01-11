Fredericton moving on policy to reduce time its fleet vehicles spend idling

Fredericton city staff have brought forward the proposal that would require city employees to shut off their vehicles when parked for more than a minute. (Yvon Theriault/CBC - image credit)

The City of Fredericton is moving forward on rules that would limit the amount of time its municipal vehicles spend needlessly running their engines.

Staff have come up with a proposed policy that would require city employees to shut off their vehicles when parked for more than a minute, said Scott Brown, manager of building and fleet services, in a presentation Thursday to councillors on the environmental stewardship committee.

"The policy is really looking to reduce unnecessary idling. You know, I think this is a behaviour change," said Brown, in an interview after the meeting.

Brown said some people idle their personal vehicles more than others and suspects those habits translate to how staff use the city's fleet vehicles.

"Some of those habits from their home life will creep into their work life, and we're trying to get everybody on the same page and let them know our expectations moving forward and get some consistency across the organization."

Fredericton buildings and fleet manager Scott Brown says staff have come up with a policy to limit the amount of time employees spend idling municipal vehicles in a bid to reduce the city's greenhouse gas emissions.

The policy comes as the city is also replacing its fleet with hybrid and electric vehicles as it aims for zero greenhouse gas emissions through its operations by 2050.

The policy still needs to go before councillors at a general meeting for final approval.

Flexible based on circumstance

If the policy is adopted, staff would not be permitted to spend more than a minute warming up their vehicles, nor could they idle within three metres of an air intake for a building's ventilation system, an open window or entrance to a place of employment.

Staff would also be required to never leave a vehicle idling while it's unattended.

Several exceptions have also been worked into the proposed policy.

Fredericton city staff have brought forward a proposed policy that would limit the amount of time employees can let their municipal vehicle idle for.

Those include periods when the outside temperature is above 27 C or below -10 C, as well as if an emergency services vehicle is attending to a scene and is actively involved in a supporting function.

"If they're on a scene where ... police [have] an individual pulled over, or fire is on an active scene fighting the fire, then we understand that idling is a requirement to provide the services that they do," Brown said.

Brown said staff have already started equipping all of its 380 vehicles — buses, bylaw enforcement vehicles and utility vans — with technology that can track the activity of their engines.

He said the devices will be able to track the time vehicles spend moving compared to idling, and monthly reports will be made to determine how well employees are following the policy.

Desire for anti-idling bylaw

During Thursday's meeting, Coun. Ruth Breen asked staff whether the city has the ability to enact a bylaw that would mirror the anti-idling policy, but for the wider public.

Michael Baldwin, director of corporate services, didn't answer the question directly, but said he hopes the general public follows the city's lead once it implements its anti-idling policy.

Following Baldwin's response, Coun. Margo Sheppard, vice-chair of the environmental stewardship committee, chimed in to say "I would offer a definitive yes," in response to Breen's question.

Coun. Margo Sheppard, vice-chair of the city's environmental stewardship committee, says she wants to see a bylaw that requires residents to limit the amount of time they can idle their vehicles for.

Speaking after the meeting, Sheppard said she sees the value in the policy for staff, but said she thinks a bylaw would be an even better step.

"The big benefit to having something that's institutionalized like a bylaw is that it prompts people in a way that perhaps a general education campaign may not do," she said.

"It prompts people to stop and think, 'I should turn my car off if I'm going to be sitting here for a few minutes because we're in a climate emergency'."

Sheppard said she'd be reluctant about a bylaw that came with "heavy-handed" consequences such as fines, but would like to see it come along with signs set up around the city to remind motorists to not let their vehicles idle.

"If we can get people a little more conscious of their behaviour, I think it's a good thing."