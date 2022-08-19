Free 1-Year Grubhub Subscription: How Bank of America Cardholders Can Take Advantage

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images
Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images

If you are a Bank of America cardholder — and especially if you’re hungry — then you’re in luck. Eligible BofA cardholders can now receive Grubhub+ free for one year. The free membership gives you unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more, plus exclusive perks from restaurants on Grubhub.

Learn: 20 Ways To Get Free Gas in 2022
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

The promotion, which began on Aug. 18, allows eligible cardholders to activate a one-year, complimentary Grubhub+ membership trial valued at nearly $120, BofA said on its website.

Grubhub+ members can also get a donation match on Grubhub+ orders when they are opted into Grubhub’s “Donate the Change” program, which raised more than $25 million in 2021 alone, benefiting more than 20 charitable organizations.

“This is truly a win-win, with Bank of America now rewarding cardholders with deals and perks from restaurants they will love, and Grubhub tapping into Bank of America’s loyal and vast customer base to drive even more orders to restaurant owners and drivers,” Launika Raykar, vice president of loyalty at Grubhub, said in a news release.

To be eligible for this program, you must be either a Bank of America debit, credit or small business cardholder who is not already a Grubhub+ member, the TipRanks website reported.

BofA cardholders who are not already Grubhub+ members can activate their complimentary Grubhub+ trial by visiting grubhub.com/partner/bofa. Cardholders who are not eligible for the offer can still receive $5 off their next three Grubhub orders of $15 or more.

“Giving our clients Grubhub+ free for a year is just one of the ways we’re helping them navigate their finances and make every dollar go farther,” Chris Curtin, social media and rewards executive at Bank of America, said in a statement. “We are always looking for ways to do more for our clients and say ‘thank you,’ and this partnership will bring that message right to their door.”

Explore: 7 Easy Ways To Save On Groceries, Gas & More Amid Continued Inflation
Food Savings: 5 Things To Consider Before Shopping At Salvage Grocery Stores

The BofA partnership follows a similar partnership Grubhub struck with Amazon Prime in July. As GOBankingRates reported, the deal will allow Prime members to sign up for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership. Amazon took a stake in the food delivery company on July 6.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Free 1-Year Grubhub Subscription: How Bank of America Cardholders Can Take Advantage

