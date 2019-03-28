Get a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy Microsoft Office 365, today only

If you have a computer that you work on, you need Microsoft Office 365. Sure there are alternatives out there now, but nothing even comes close to being as capable or as user friendly as Office. And with an Office 365 subscription, you can ensure that you always have the latest and greatest software versions available, and you also have access to Office online. So if you’re going to get it anyway, you might as well get some free money when you do. Right now you can get a Microsoft Office 365 Home 12-Month Subscription on Amazon and you’ll get a free $50 Amazon gift card when you do. This deal is available for one day only on Thursday though, so hurry up or you’ll miss it!

Here are the key details from the product page:

Digital Software download will be delivered by email

$50 Amazon.com will be shipped and delivered by mail

12-month subscription for up to 6 people​

Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook (Publisher and Access are available on PC Only)​

For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)

