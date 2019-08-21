Free AKG Y500 headphones worth £129 with Samsung Galaxy contracts on Carphone Warehouse

Twitter More

TL;DR: Grab the stylish AKG Y500 headphones for free with contracts for the Samsung Galaxy A50, A70, A80, and S10e, saving you £129.

Everyone loves getting something for free, especially when that something retails for over £100.

You can now pick up a set of AKG Y500 headphones for free, if you purchase a mobile phone contract for the Samsung Galaxy A50, A70, A80, or S10e with Carphone Warehouse. The headphones are worth £129, so it's a valuable incentive being offered by the online retailer.

If you’ve already been considering picking up one of the Samsung mobiles, there couldn’t be a better time to buy. The deal is available on contracts until Sept. 19, so as long as you make your move before this date, you'll get your free headphones. Read more...

