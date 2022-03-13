🌱 Free Anti-COVID Meds + Comedor Tenchita Sundays, S Cloverdale

Happy Sunday, people of Los Angeles; today is National Coconut Torte Day! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town today.

Anti-Covid pills are now available, for free, at 20 CVS locations. Also, where do you find the most authentic Oaxacan home cooking? St. Patrick's Day is coming, y'all!



Here are the top stories today in Los Angeles:

We learned Saturday that the County started handing out free “medication this week to treat people newly infected with COVID-19.” There are two antiviral pills that are “a part of President Joe Biden's ‘test to treat’ COVID-19 program.” Twenty CVS pharmacies participate. (Patch) Comedor Tenchita is the best-kept secret in L.A. It serves Indigenous Oaxacan home cooking. “The dishes are on par with the best comedores in the Valles Centrales in Oaxaca, with the kind of attention to detail that rivals some of the most celebrated restaurants in Los Angeles.” Visit Comedor Tenchita on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2124 South Cloverdale Avenue. By the way, today is Sunday! (Eater LA) Is it tough to wait until Thursday to get your green on? L.A. is jumping into St. Patrick’s Day early with both feet. There is Tam O’Shanters (not Irish, we know) celebrating at 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. Tom Bergin’s serves Irish Coffee at 840 South Fairfax Ave. (KTLA) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took Friday to sign an executive order, “creating a tourism cabinet to bolster the city's tourism industry and prepare for global events like the Oscars and the Olympics in 2028.” "Los Angeles will be a brand-new city reborn in the decade to come," he said. (ABC) Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of L.A. opened “its one-of-a-kind 20-bedroom women and children’s residence” on Saturday. Together with Butterfly’s Haven, a non-profit, the facility offers “shared housing, supportive services and 24-hour child care” and “a sisterhood that serves and supports one another.” (LA Downtown News)

Today in Los Angeles:

LA County Regional Spelling Bee at East Valley High School (9 AM)

Vintage Market & Rooftop Fitness at Hollywood Roosevelt (10 AM to 5 PM)

Spring Forward Department Discount at All 6 LA Animal Services Centers (11 AM to 5 PM)

South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society at the Peninsula Center Library (1 PM)

Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier 'Bernstein Dances' at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Florence-Alameda neighbor is still missing a Bulldog. Reward! (Nextdoor)

A Highland Park Ave 54 neighbor lost their Maltese mix puppy. She was last seen On Glen Ellen Pl in Highland Park, Los Angeles on Ave 52. Did you see her? (Nextdoor)

A Toluca Lake neighbor lost their kitty. They live on Hesby Street. Please keep an eye out. She wouldn’t go far. (Nextdoor)

A Cahuenga Pass neighbor is looking for an awesome cat/house sitter for a week in June. Anyone have someone they LOVE and TRUST? (Nextdoor)

Is anyone interested in spreading pure happiness? Cindy’s son has Down syndrome and will be turning 21 on March 22. When he gets a birthday card, it’s like winning the lottery. She rented a UPS box and thought she’d make a post asking if anyone wanted to if they could mail him a birthday card. He has no idea she’s doing this. Whenever he gets mail, he will open it so carefully and wants me to read every word to him. He cherishes the cards he gets. If you would like to participate, please send your birthday greetings to:

Nathan Bonsteel c/o Cindy Bonsteel 6285 E. Spring Street #335 Long Beach, CA 90808

