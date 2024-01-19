Free Application Days saved Colorado students over $2 million in 2023

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education announced that students saved big with 2023 Colorado Free Application Days.

Students saved $2.8 Million in college application fees by applying on the free days. At $50-80 per application, students who applied to multiple schools could have saved hundreds.

Since day one of my administration I have focused on saving Coloradans Money. From lowering housing costs to waiving application fees to start your higher education, in Colorado we are focusing on reducing costs and expanding opportunity. I am thrilled that students continue to take advantage of this program which saves money and removes barriers to make college more attainable for all. Governor Polis

The 2023 Colorado Free Application Days happened from Tuesday, October 17 through October 19.

