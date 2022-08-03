FREE BACK TO SCHOOL HAIRCUTS AT CITY GEAR CUTZ FOR KIDS EVENT IN NASHVILLE

Sunday, August 7, 2022 – 12 noon to 5pm

Hibbett | City Gear and Nike host Cutz for Kids Back to School event at City Gear located at 2625 Gallatin Road in Nashville. The public is welcome to stop by on Sunday, August 7, 2022, between 12 noon and 5 pm to join the festivities.

Kids of all ages will be able to get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Nashville Cutz For Kids event is one of 19 being held across the country to get kids excited about the new school year and going back to campus in style. There will be free children’s haircuts from local barbers, music, refreshments and fun for the whole family.

“We are hosting Cutz For Kids at City Gear in Nashville with our generous partners from Nike to help kick off the new school year and send kids back to school in style with a cool new haircut,” said Ben Knighten, Senior VP Operations, Hibbett, Inc.” One of our Associates came up with this concept about four years ago and it has been a great success.”

Hibbett | City Gear is known for newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear and apparel. Stores are filled with stylist curated toe-to-head outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are upscale amenities like phone charging stations, exceptional customer service and convenient shopping options such as; Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store. Customers can also take advantage of a generous customer loyalty program called Hibbett Rewards, Klarna split payment options, text communication updates and much more.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1105 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

