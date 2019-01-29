Free bacon, bacon and more bacon: Fast-food chains go whole hog on what Americans love

The battle of the bacon is on.

Wendy's is now offering its Baconator cheeseburger for free through DoorDash along with no delivery free with a $10 order. The deal lasts through Feb. 4.

To get the Wendy’s Baconator – a half-pound of beef, American cheese, six pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo – gratis, use the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout

Tuesday brings free bacon from McDonald's. The burger chain is being the opposite of piggish between 4-5 p.m. local time at participating restaurants nationwide. During the so-called bacon hour, customers may get free Applewood smoked bacon with any order from a Hot Fudge Sundae to a Filet-O-Fish.

If you miss that 60-minute window, don't worry. Just and wait until Wednesday. McDonald's is launching a trio of new menu items with bacon – Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger.

They're not the only fast-food chains going whole hog when it comes to bacon.

Earlier this month, Hardee's introduced its Angus Thickburger Melts, the Mushroom Swiss Melt and the – you guessed it – Cheddar Bacon Melt. For a limited time, they're $3.

Other recent menu offerings sizzling with bacon include:

The return of the Dunkin' Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich – egg, cheese, brown sugar chipotle bacon on a croissant

Sonic's Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger – a quarter-pound beef patty, cheese, bacon and grilled onions

Burger King's Cheesy Bacon Crispy Chicken Sandwich – a seasoned, breaded white meat chicken filet, bacon, cheese sauce and slices of melted American cheese

