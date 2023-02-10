Free Bird: Police corral escaped emu roaming Brockton

A bird of a different kind of feather was spotted roaming the streets of Brockton Thursday night.

A pet emu that managed to escape from its home took to sightseeing throughout Brockton.

Police say they started receiving calls for emu around 9:35 p.m. Thursday night, according to a Brockton Police spokesperson.

Animal control managed to capture the large flightless bird at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Video sent into Boston 25 News captured the bird, usually only found in Australia, strutting around the area of Pine Street and Perry Avenue.

The emu is now back at home with its owner, according to Brockton police.

