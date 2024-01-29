Free breakfast held for elderly ‘Heritage House’ apartment residents

ST. LOUIS – People left without a place to stay after their elderly living facility was damaged enjoyed a free breakfast Sunday morning.

Extreme weather conditions led to pipes bursting at the ‘Heritage House’ apartments two weeks ago, and residents remain on the search for a more permanent living solution. The breakfast was in the ‘Airport Hilton’ dining room on Natural Bridge Road in north St. Louis.

The ‘Vivian Whitley Foundation’ and the ‘Universal African Peoples Organization’ both made donations to cover it.

