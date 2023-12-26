Free breakfast, lunch produces positive results for area students

GAYLORD — According to one popular adage, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Well for public school students in Michigan this year, there is not only a free lunch, but also a free breakfast.

Through the Michigan School Meals program, all public schools in Michigan servicing pre-kindergarten through grade 12 and participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) School Nutrition Programs are using programs to allow students to eat one breakfast and one lunch per day for free, with more than 1.3 million students in the state having access to the meals.

In Otsego County, Gaylord Community Schools and the Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools (JLAS) have been providing breakfast and lunch to students for years. For Gaylord, this is the first year both have been provided free of charge. JLAS students have had access to free breakfast for over 20 years and during the COVID-19 pandemic the district added lunch.

Michelle Kimmel, food service director at the Gaylord schools, said "there is no stigma on the students. Everyone gets a free breakfast and lunch every day. I think that makes a difference in how many kids are (using it). Breakfast from last year to this year is up 66 percent and lunch is up 45 percent. To me that means the kids are enjoying the food and that is a bonus."

"I asked my elementary principals because they are the ones it impacts most directly," said Katy Xenakis-Makowski, superintendent at the Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools. "They said the the free breakfast and lunch has created a sense of security for the students and it's one less thing for parents to worry about."

From what he has heard, Gaylord Superintendent Jim Cracraft said parents have been supportive of how "having good nutrition does impact the learning environment."

Staffing school meal programs has been a challenge for food service directors like Kimmel and Cathy Kierczynski of JLAS.

"This year is the first time in awhile that we have been fully staffed and it's fantastic," said Kierczynski. "However, our supplier is having labor problems and you can see it with the amount of errors coming in — we have never seen that before."

Because of dietary guidelines that must be followed, supply-chain issues can make menu building more challenging, added Kierczynski. Kimmel said supply-chain issues have emerged, noting "that there are products that we can't get sometimes."

Xenakis-Makowski said filling food service positions has always been tricky for schools.

"It's a few hours a day and it's odd hours," she said, noting that a cook comes in at 5:30 a.m. to begin breakfast preparations.

"We are 100 percent staffed now. That wasn't always the case during the fall. Being able to find employees is a struggle for a lot of businesses and not just for the schools. I do have staffing shortages at times but right now I have a full staff," said Gaylord's Kimmel.

At the JLAS elementary schools, students receive their breakfast in the classroom. Three days a week students receive a muffin, string cheese and milk. For two days they get cereal and milk. Students in grades 6-12 go to the cafeteria and can get a muffin, yogurt, cereal and breakfast bars.

At Gaylord, Kimmel said students in kindergarten through third grade may be served waffles, apple sauce cups or cereal. Intermediate through high school students get more of a selection.

"They might have French toast, a breakfast sandwich or cereal plus yogurt and smoothies," Kimmel said. "I believe we are giving the students from Monday through Friday two good meals. I think it's a good thing we are serving both breakfast and lunch."

One of the benefits of universal meal access, said Xenakis-Makowski, is "a reduced need to provide snacks during the day. It (has shown) a positive effect on students' attentiveness in class."

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Free breakfast, lunch produces positive results for area students