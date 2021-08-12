You can get free breakfast from Wendy’s this Friday the 13th. Saturday, too. Here’s how

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

Wendy’s customers can enjoy breakfast on the house this Friday the 13th. And Saturday, too.

On Aug. 13 and 14, guests can visit any Wendy’s location for a free croissant sandwich, the company announced. Customers can choose from two items: the sausage, egg and Swiss croissant or the bacon, egg and Swiss croissant.

There’s no purchase necessary.

“Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy’s is making sure luck (and FREE* breakfast) is on your side,” the Ohio-based burger chain said in a news release. “Take that, black cats.”

The deal is available between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at participating locations, while supplies last. Free sandwiches are limited to one per customer and can’t be combined with other offers or promotions.

“Just show up to a participating Wendy’s restaurant during breakfast hours and it’s yours,” the company said. “Yep, it’s that simple.”

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

Dining out? New Yelp tool lets you see restaurants’ COVID vaccine requirements

Bojangles joins the crowded chicken sandwich war with its own ‘cluckin’ sandwich

Popeyes unveils smaller version of chicken sandwich, minus the bun. Hello, nuggets

Your Chipotle order could soon cost more to cover worker raises. What to know

