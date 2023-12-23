Free bus service on Christmas Eve in Jersey

LibertyBus said free buses on Christmas Eve would boost local retail and hospitality sectors

Bus journeys in Jersey will be free on Christmas Eve, LibertyBus has said.

The company said this would provide people with the opportunity to engage in "festive pursuits" which would support the local retail and hospitality sector.

Kevin Hart, director for LibertyBus, said: "By offering free bus journeys on Christmas Eve, we hope to make it easier for everyone to connect on the day."

LibertyBus added the initiative supports their efforts to promote eco-friendly practices in the community.

The bus company said the aim would be to reduce the reliance on individual vehicles to contribute to a more environmentally conscious Christmas.

"We encourage the community to use sustainable transport options and reduce the environmental impact while enjoying the festivities," said Kevin Hart.

LibertyBus said it would be running a Sunday service on Sunday 24 December.

