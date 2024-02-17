Free bus service for voters in Clinton, Ingham, Eaton

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Early in-person voting starts this Saturday, and not having a ride won’t be an excuse not to go vote.

That also goes for voting on the day of the primary election, and going to drop off your absentee ballot at the ballot box.

CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Transit will be giving free rides throughout their service systems to early voting locations Feb. 17-25, and also to the polling sites on Tuesday Feb. 27 for the presidential primary.

To get a free ride to your voting location on one of these days, just tell your bus or van driver that you’re on your way to vote when you board.

To ride to a polling or early voting location on EATRAN, reserve a trip by calling 517-543-4087 by 5 p.m. the day you plan to vote.

For Clinton Transit, call 989-224-8127 or use the Clinton Transit mobile app at least a day in advance in order to schedule a ride. Scheduling hours as Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Trips on CATA’s Spec-Tran and Rural Service have to be scheduled by 5 p.m. the day before you want to ride. CATA recommends you schedule all Redi-Ride trips a day ahead. To arrange demand-response rides, call 517-394-2282.

To find the full list of early voting locations, polling sites and ballot drop boxes, you can go to the Michigan Voter Information Center online.

