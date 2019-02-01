Free checking, with no strings attached, is harder to find, especially among credit unions

Finding a free checking account with no conditions is getting harder.

The share of banks, credit unions and thrifts offering totally free accounts dropped to 38.6 percent at the end of 2018 from 52.8 percent in 2017, according to a new survey of 2,947 institutions from Moebs Services, a research consulting firm for the banking industry. That marked the lowest level since at least 2000.

The rapid year-over-year decline was led by mid-sized credit unions — those with assets above $100 million to $25 billion — but banks and thrifts also reduced their options for free checking.

Moebs Services defines free checking as an account with no periodic fees, no minimum balance and no requirements for transactions, rewards sign-up, or enrollment in other accounts.

Michael Moebs, CEO of the firm, noted two potential reasons for the change: First, credit unions may want to reduce costs associated with regulatory compliance that rose following the financial crises. And they may be tying checking to other, more profitable services as a way to boost revenue.

“It doesn’t make sense to me and I don’t think there is unified movement,” he said of the credit union decline.

Unlike for-profit banks, credit unions are nonprofit, customer-owned financial cooperatives that serve only their customers. Large credit unions have assets over $25 billion, while small ones have $100 million or less.

What happened to real free checking?

In 2009, more than four out of five financial institutions provided free checking that met Moebs definition, the firm said. These accounts were meant to attract new customers who would eventually get a mortgage or credit card, which generated more money for the financial institution.

“The reality is that has not paid off in the past five to 10 years,” said Ron Shevlin, a director of research at Cornerstone Advisor, a banking consulting firm. “Free checking is not a springboard for a deeper relationship.”

So, the bigger banks first dumped free checking. In its place, banks waived checking account fees for customers who maintained larger balances that banks could lend against, who used their debit cards that generated swipe fee revenue, or who opted for paperless statements that cut overhead costs.

The Moebs survey shows that other financial institutions are following suit.

Where to find real free checking

Moebs Services did find some institutions that offered free checking accounts, even by its strict standards. Overall, more than 70 percent of large credit unions and small credit unions still provide it, while just under a third of banks do.

Location may play a role. There's generally more free checking options in areas with a larger under-25 or over-65 population, Moebs said. Areas where credit unions make up half of the top 10 financial institutions typically have more free checking available, he added.

The Moebs survey found that free checking is more prevalent in New England and mid-Atlantic states, especially Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh, Boston, Baltimore and Washington D.C. also have the highest percentage of financial institutions offering free checking.

Financial institutions in the South and West have curtailed free checking. States with a smaller share than the national norm of 38.6 percent are Nevada, Georgia, California and Florida, Moebs found. Delaware also fell below the norm. Many financial institutions abandoning free checking are in these cities: Las Vegas, Sacramento, Tampa, San Francisco, Miami, and Houston.

Other free-ish options

The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) considers free checking accounts as those that don't charge maintenance fees. By that metric, many credit unions provide these types of no-cost accounts.

“Per NCUA data, the credit union industry makes free checking available to over 95 percent of their 115 million members,” said Curt Long, chief economist of National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU), an industry trade group. “Credit unions are not-for-profit, community-based financial institutions who look to offer affordable products and services.”

Overall, 76.5 percent of credit unions offer checking accounts with no maintenance fees, according to NAFCU. But more than 96 percent of those with $50 million or more in assets offer these accounts, while 62.1 percent of the smallest credit unions — with less than $50 million in assets —don’t.

