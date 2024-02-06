How to get free cheeseburgers at Wendy’s all week long

It’s been 40 years since Wendy’s iconic Super Bowl commercial “Where’s the Beef?” aired during Super Bowl 18 in 1984, so the chain is celebrating with a freebie.

Wendy’s is offering customers a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger with any purchase at participating Wendy’s restaurants from Feb. 5 to 12. A Dave’s Single cheeseburger features a quarter-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayonnaise and onion on a toasted bun.

The deal is available in the Wendy’s app, and if you use it on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11), it also includes $0 delivery fee, though it’s not valid on third-party delivery platforms. There’s no specific purchase minimum, but the deal is limited to one free burger per order and one offer per customer per visit — which means you could technically visit multiple times until Feb. 12 for a few free burgers.

Wendy’s is offering customers a tempting deal this week. (Wendy's)

Fans of Wendy’s iconic commercial can also pay homage to its 40th anniversary — quite literally, actually — with nostalgic T-shirt designs from Homage, an Ohio-based apparel company specializing in vintage-inspired tees.

The Homage x Wendy’s Collection includes six designs that celebrate Wendy’s commercial, including “Where’s the Beef” designs, Frosty tees and more.

Speaking of Frostys, Wendy’s kicked off 2024 like many of us did — by going back to basics. On Jan. 8, the burger chain announced that the Vanilla Frosty had returned to menus, taking the Peppermint Frosty’s place.

Then, later in January, the chain announced a tortilla-based expansion to its breakfast menu — the Breakfast Burrito — which is loaded with “all the best parts of Wendy’s breakfast menu,” says the brand.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com