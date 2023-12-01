The Stanley Community Choirs to perform again this year.

The Stanley Community Choir will present its 21st Annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 409 Old Mt. Holly Road in Stanley.

This choir brings together vocalists and musicians from nearly 20 churches and numerous denominations across Lincoln, Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina, as well as York, Spartanburg and Greenville counties in South Carolina.

All are invited to attend this special community event to celebrate the holiday season. Admission is free.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Free Christmas concert coming to Stanley this weekend