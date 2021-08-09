  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free community college, preschool, and amnesty for millions: Senate unveils $3.5 trillion budget plan

Susan Ferrechio
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Democrats this week plan to begin debating a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that would pay for universal preschool, free community college, paid family and medical leave, and expanded Medicare benefits as well as provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to fellow Democrats early Monday to outline the budget plan, which lawmakers are likely to vote on this week after passing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

REPUBLICAN BILL CASSIDY'S PUSH TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE 'RESILIENCE' IN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

The plan includes new green energy initiatives and extends the child tax credit and will be paid for with tax hikes on businesses and the wealthy.

The measure would provide green cards to millions of illegal immigrants and their families who work in the nation's agriculture sector.

“At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st Century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there,” Schumer wrote to Democrats, “By making education, health care, child care, and housing more affordable, we can give tens of millions of families a leg up. By making further investments in infrastructure, we can create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. And by finally tackling climate change, we can spare our country and our planet the most devastating effects of global warming.”

The resolution would set a top-line spending figure, but many of the spending and policy details have yet to be written. Lawmakers would begin negotiating those provisions after the Senate passes the resolution.

The measure is not the final spending package, but if passed, it would allow Democrats to later pass the legislation with only 51 votes, rather than the usual 60 votes. Republicans are expected to oppose the bill unanimously. The measure is on track to become the largest spending package in history.

The bill excludes a move to raise the debt limit, which will be needed by October to allow the Treasury to continue funding government operations.

It would tackle climate change initiatives Democrats had hoped to include in the bipartisan infrastructure package aimed at eliminating fossil fuel use.

The bill would create the first-ever “civilian climate corps,” consumer rebates for electrifying and weatherizing homes, electrifying the federal vehicle fleet, and providing “environmental justice and climate resilience.”

The measure’s amnesty provision is likely to rankle many Republicans.

The provision appears to adopt provisions from the House-passed Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

The measure would permit illegal immigrant farmworkers and their spouses and children “to earn legal status through continued employment in the agricultural sector” and would make changes to the H-2A agricultural guest worker program.

The measure could ultimately provide amnesty to a significant part of illegal immigrants in the United States.

The nation’s agriculture sector uses proportionally more illegal workers than any other U.S. business sector, the Pew Research Center reported.

Farming, fishing, and forestry workers represented nearly a quarter of the 7.8 million illegal workers aged 18 and over in the labor force in 2016.

Schumer told lawmakers Monday the resolution provides a Sept. 15 target date for the committees to write the legislative language to accompany the bill.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He advised lawmakers to use the August recess to promote the spending package, which Republicans are poised to denounce as a job killer that will hike taxes.

“It is critical that we go on offense during the recess to explain to the American people how our budget will lower costs and cut taxes for American families,” Schumer wrote to Democrats Monday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Congress, Medicare, Charles Schumer, Immigration, Climate Change

Original Author: Susan Ferrechio

Original Location: Free community college, preschool, and amnesty for millions: Senate unveils $3.5 trillion budget plan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate Democrats unveil details of $3.5 trln follow-up bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Monday released some details of the $3.5 trillion bill addressing social spending and immigration that they aim to push through after passing the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The first details of the larger bill -- a key goal for progressive Democrats -- showed that it would provide tax incentives for "clean" manufacturing, make community college free for two years and provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrant workers. The first bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03, which sits atop Democratic President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and includes $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges and internet access, cleared an important procedural hurdle late on Sunday when the Senate voted 69-28 in support of the provisions contained in the 2,702-page plan.

  • $1 trillion infrastructure bill advances in U.S. Senate

    In another rare weekend session, the U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package - a procedural yet important step forward after months of negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators. The vote came after an impassioned plea from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “We can get this done the easy way or the hard way. In either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It's up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes." Senators agreed to limit debate on the legislation, which represents the biggest investment in decades in America's physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports and waterways. The chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, also signaled support for the bill. “I hope senators can work together in a bipartisan way to get more amendments up and continue improving this important bill. Our colleagues on both sides deserve to be heard." The timing for passage remains unclear, as lawmakers prepare for possible votes on amendments and are working behind closed doors to reach an agreement that would allow the Senate to complete its work on the legislation quickly. Passage would be a major victory for Schumer, Biden and a bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the package, and would send the bill on to the House of Representatives. In a tweet Saturday, Biden wrote:"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure…… We can't afford not to do it."

  • Fixing America's $1.6 trillion student debt crisis is going to take a serious crackdown on wasteful schools and unnecessary loans, not quick fixes

    "The Debt Trap" does a great job to showing how America got stuck with $1.6 trillion in student debt - and how hard it will be to get out of the hole.

  • Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer aren't satisfied after Biden extended the student-debt freeze, urging cancelation

    Biden just extended the student-loan payment freeze through January. Warren, Schumer, and Ayanna Pressley said that relief "doesn't go far enough."

  • Top Cuomo adviser Melissa DeRosa resigns

    A report by New York Attorney General Letitia James described an "unsafe" and "hostile" work environment in the governor's office.

  • Dems reveal $3.5T budget that sidesteps debt ceiling

    The framework identifies priorities for that massive bill, including expanded Medicare, free community college and green cards for some immigrants.

  • Why ‘The Suicide Squad’ Stumbled at the Box Office

    Despite the best-laid plans of Hollywood studio and cinema operators, the movie theater business is still struggling to mount a recovery from COVID-19. For a while, the box office looked poised for a comeback, with a string of pandemic-era record opening weekends, including “A Quiet Place Part II” ($48 million), “F9” ($70 million) and “Black […]

  • Jamie Lynn Spears comforted by young daughter as she sobs on Instagram amid Britney Spears criticism

    ‘It’ll be OK, mum,’ three-year-old could be heard saying

  • ‘Fear Street’ stars share their biggest fears

    ‘Fear Street’ stars share their biggest fears

  • Our justice system should protect sexual assault victims like me, not the perpetrators

    Jeffrey Marsalis is appealing his rape conviction in Idaho based on what he claims is ineffective counsel, not his innocence. │ Opinion

  • L.A. County Reports 8 New Covid-19 Deaths And 3,031 New Positive Cases—Sunday Update

    SUNDAY: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 8 new deaths and 3,031 new cases from Covid-19. There are also 1,433 current hospitalizations. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,777 deaths and 1,326,361 positive […]

  • ‘I’m trying to be something’: the migrant kids struggling to make a new life in the US

    Houston has become the top destination in the country for unaccompanied migrant children in search of safety, opportunity and family Alexa poses in front of her home holding a photography book she created to honor a brother who died. Photograph: Michael Starghill, Jr./The Guardian Cars and helicopters descended on Alex almost as soon as he crossed the Rio Grande River. He was an 11-year-old boy trying to see his mom. Border agents threw him in a freezing cell, then handcuffed him. That was Alex’

  • Time’s Up chair resigns after reportedly aiding Cuomo effort to discredit accuser

    Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday as chair of Time’s Up, an organization established to fight workplace sexual misconduct, after an investigation found she was involved in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's effort to discredit a woman who accused him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times.Why it matters: The report from investigators appointed by the New York attorney general found that Kaplan reviewed a draft of a letter that "denied the legitimacy of [ex-Cuomo aide Lindsey] Boylan's alle

  • Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

    Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. “CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times,” agency spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in a statement.

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-China underlines dominance with near-perfect medals sweep

    From singles to team events, China's table tennis paddlers proved why they were world champions as they dominated the Olympic stage with four gold medals in Tokyo. World number one Chen Meng led the way as she kept intact China's perfect record of winning every gold medal in the women's singles https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/table-tennis-chinas-sun-eyes-gold-she-sweeps-past-japans-ito-2021-07-29 in Olympic history, while Ma Long defeated compatriot Fan Zhendong to become the first male table tennis player https://www.reuters.com/world/china/table-tennis-germanys-ovtcharov-bags-bronze-mens-singles-2021-07-30 to retain his singles crown. Chinese teams also won their fourth straight gold medals in the Olympic women's and men's events.

  • ‘From town to town’: Cross-country cyclists honoring 9/11 firefighters stop in Boise

    The group of 10 riders is partway through a journey across the U.S.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • ‘The Suicide Squad’ disappoints in opening weekend, as delta variant deters moviegoers

    NEW YORK — Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic, the delta variant of the coronavirus and in-home streaming. The latest casualty: James Gunn's “The Suicide Squad,” a critically acclaimed, carnage-ridden would-be smash that disappointed with $26.5 million in estimated ticket sales.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About General Electric Company (GE)?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...