Free condoms available in France next year for those under 25 years old

One of the most romantic countries in the world will be providing free condoms for young people starting in the new year.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday that free condoms for anyone under the age of 25 will be distributed at pharmacies nationwide starting in January. The move is part of a larger health initiative aimed at improving access to health care, including contraception and STI testing.

“It’s a small revolution for prevention,” Macron said.

The French president initially said the free prophylactics would only be made available for those between the ages of 18 and 25, prompting swift backlash online from critics who felt the program should be expanded to include younger demographics as well.

“Let’s do it,” Macron responded in a selfie video recorded from the sidelines of a summit in Spain.

In a follow-up tweet, Macron added: “A lot of minors also have sex ... they need to protect themselves too.”

The program was in part prompted by a spike in sexually transmitted infections in France in recent years, specifically chlamydia and gonorrhea. In 2020 and 2021, France recorded a 30% increase in STI rates, according to BBC News.

Macron blamed the figures on a lack of education, saying France is “not good on this topic.”

The health initiative also comes after the government earlier this year made contraception free for all women up to 26 years old. Before that, it was free for women and girls 18 or younger.

