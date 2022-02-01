🌱 Free Coursera Access + So-Called Drug House Burglarized?

Up and at 'em, Huntington Beach, and happy National Dark Chocolate Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this Tuesday, February 1 off on an informed note. Here's what's going on today in town.

The library offers residents a six-month subscription to a wide array of courses courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act. Also, was an alleged Seal Beach drug house the target of burglars? Finally, a traffic stop ends in an arrest.



First, today's weather:

Cloudy. High: 63 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories in Huntington Beach today:

The Huntington Beach Public Library announced Monday that it is offering access to Coursera to patrons. It is a “global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere, access to online courses and degrees from more than 200 leading universities and companies.” Funding for the program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. Activate your six-month subscription today! (HB Public Library) Trouble at the alleged Seal Beach drug house continues. On Thursday, the PD served a search warrant on a female at the 1700 block of Crestview Avenue and discovered “evidence she was running a narcotics operation at the home.” On Saturday morning, the PD received a call that a burglary was in progress at the location. Two females were arrested, but two males fled. (Patch) A Friday traffic stop resulted in an arrest. What should have been a routine stop for a traffic violation became more serious when the officer noted that the driver “had a felony parole warrant.” Things continued to go downhill from there. “A search of the vehicle found an AR-15 rifle with no serial number, loaded ammunition magazines, and other weapons, as well as narcotics.” The driver was taken to jail. (OC Tribune) Monday’s OC COVID-19 figures show increases again. However, Huntington Beach is maintaining its number five spot with 24,737 cases. In first place is now Anaheim with 75,731 cases. Overall, “the number of hospital cases is down, but the death rate is increasing.” (HBN) We learned Sunday that the County has launched the SafeOC initiative. “It's a localized version of the national See Something, Say Something campaign” for cyber crime. “Starting Feb. 1, all law enforcement recruits going through the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Regional Training Academy will have to go through Cyber Liaison Officer training to better familiarize themselves with cybercrime.” (ABC)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Last week, we told you about our new favorite non-alcoholic go-to — the refreshingly bitter drinks from our partners at Betera. They’re chef-created from natural botanicals, lightly effervescent and worthy of life beyond “Dry January.” We mentioned that their Ginger-Orange was excellent; we’ve since tried Elderflower-Lime and loved it as well — light and floral with the perfect amount of zing. We're converts.

Enough of you took Betera up on their 15% discount on first orders for Patch Daily readers that they’ve extended the offer for another week. Use PATCH15 at checkout. Highly recommended — try Betera here.

Today in Huntington Beach:



Seal Beach Business Networking Meetup (online) (7:30 AM to 9 AM)

Food Trucks at Pacific Premier Bank (11 AM to 2 PM)

Lead Generation Masterclass (online) (12 PM)

Black V Neck And Max Styler at The Circle (9 PM)

La Vida Cantina presents DJ Carisma (9 PM)

From my notebook:

A kind Pacific Sands neighbor found a dog with no collar. Tan with one white paw. No Chip. Does she belong to you? (Nextdoor)

A Seacliff neighbor is looking for opinions about the Peloton Bike Plus. Pros, Cons, is it worth the money? (Nextdoor)

A Surf City Newland Park neighbor is looking for a local jewelry maker with a unique request. (Nextdoor)

Our Graham/Heil/Fernhill neighbor is looking for a locksmith. Does anyone have any recommendations? (Nextdoor)

A Sher to Bella Terra neighbor is selling Girl Scout Cookies! (Nextdoor)

Loving the Huntington Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at huntingtonbeach-ca@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Tuesday. I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Beach Patch