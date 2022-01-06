Free, COVID-19 Mouth Swab Testing Offered Friday At Yukich Field

EVERGREEN PARK, IL — Free, COVID-19 testing will be offered Friday in Evergreen Park. Mouth-swab tests will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yukich Field, 89th Street and Kedzie Avenue as new cases of the coronavirus continue to be reported around Cook County.

The test site is located in the southwest corner of Yukich Field. Residents are asked to enter the testing site off of Kedzie Avenue and turn right in the parking lot and follow the signs. Those looking to be tested should remain in their car until you reach the concessions building. Park your car and walk up to the building.

Each participant will complete a card with his or her name, email, state ID or driver’s license, and phone number. Specify if you want the rapid or PCR test, or both.

The free testing is being offered on a first come, first served to residents in Evergreen Park and surrounding communities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Hoffman Estates-based S&T Labs is performing the swab testing. These are mouth-swab PCR tests that generally take 48 hours for results. Be sure to ask about the process for getting results.

People are encouraged to not eat, drink, or smoke for at least 20 minutes before being tested. The village does not run the tests, but has given S&T the space to operate.

COVID-19 testing will be performed every Friday until further notice. For more information about the COVID-19 tests, call the lab at (63o) 666-1958 or (630) 808-5118.

