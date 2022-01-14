Free COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits At 12 Places Near Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, MD — Baltimore County has given out thousands of COVID-19 test kits to people at distribution sites, officials announced Friday. It will continue to give the kits to people over the next week at various locations countywide. In the Owings Mills and Reisterstown areas, library branches and Northwest Regional Park are some of the places to get them.

These are the places distributing the at-home COVID-19 test kits this week in the area:

Saturday, Jan. 15

9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Owings Mills Branch, 10302 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117

9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133

9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136

9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Dr., Woodlawn, MD 21207

Sunday, Jan. 16

1 p.m. Drive-thru at Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd., Owings Mills, MD 21117

Wednesday, Jan. 19

9 a.m. Walk-up at Baltimore County Career Center, 3637 Offutt Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133

Friday, Jan. 21

9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Rd., Pikesville, MD 21208

Saturday, Jan. 22

9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117

9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133



9 a.m. Walk-up at BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136

9 a.m. at BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Dr., Woodlawn, MD 21207

Sunday, Jan. 23

1 p.m. Drive-thru at Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd., Owings Mills, MD 21117

See all distribution points in Baltimore County for at-home COVID-19 tests.

County Testing Clinics

The Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services is also offering testing clinics. Visit baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest to schedule an appointment, which is required.

