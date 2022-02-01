Free COVID-19 Testing Center Set Up In Enfield

ENFIELD, CT — In partnership with the North Central District Health Department and PhysicianOne, the town of Enfield will begin offering free PCR COVID-19 tests for the Enfield community on Feb. 1. Testing will be conducted Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the former Enrico Fermi High School building at 124 North Maple Street.

The Enfield Town Council recently passed a resolution designating $50,000 of its ARPA funds to be given to the North Central District Health Department, which in turn contracted with PhysicianOne to provide the testing services.



Residents must register online to make an appointment. Information on how to register and create an account is available on the town website and the town manager’s Facebook page.



"With the Omicron variant and difficulty in finding timely testing locations, the town

council decided that this would be a great use of our American Rescue Plan federal

dollars," Mayor Bob Cressotti said. "We want to make sure that Enfield residents have

access to tests so we can stop the spread of the virus, and also so residents can continue to

work if they are required to test weekly. The partnership with PhysicianOne will allow

for both adults and minors to be tested."

"Residents may create accounts by using either their cell phone or their email address, and results will then be sent there," Deputy Mayor Gina Cekala said. "While we hope that the surge is over and we are back on the path to normalcy, we also want to ensure that Enfield is using all of our available resources to ensure the community stays healthy."

"This is a free testing service that will continue until the money runs out," Interim Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said.

This article originally appeared on the Enfield Patch