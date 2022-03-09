Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get 4 More Mailed To You In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA — Weeks after limiting free COVID-19 tests to four per household, the federal government reversed course, and residents in Hollywood can sign up for another batch of free tests today.

Every household in America is now eligible for two orders of four COVID-19 rapid tests. Americans must provide only their names and addresses — no insurance or credit card is required — to receive the COVID-19 tests. There's no shipping fee. Click here to order free COVID-19 tests through the United States Postal Service website.

The revised policy comes as the Omicron surge continues to subside and demand for coronavirus tests has fallen sharply with fewer people becoming infected. The testing positivity rate has also fallen dramatically in Los Angeles County where the average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 0.7% as of Tuesday.

At the same time, municipalities that mandated vaccines or negative COVID tests to patronize certain venues are ending such mandates. Los Angeles County last week eased its pandemic health orders. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council will vote on whether to end the city's mandate requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events as the case rate continues to fall across the region. The county on Tuesday also reported 39 new COVID-19-related deaths and another 852 new cases.

The federal government bought 500 million COVID-19 rapid tests in December in response to criticism over a low inventory of at-home tests and long lines at testing sites amid the Omicron surge.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing for people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms five days after a potential exposure. Those symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches.

The federal website isn't the only way to get rapid antigen coronavirus tests. A government order requiring private insurance companies to cover at-home tests took effect Saturday, though most companies will require upfront payment at pharmacies and online retailers.



This article originally appeared on the Hollywood Patch