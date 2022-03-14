Free COVID-19 Tests Given Out In Southold

SOUTHOLD, NY — Southold Town will be distributing free rapid COVID-19 tests to residents.

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell announced that Suffolk County has provided the town with rapid COVID-19 test kits for distribution in the community at no cost.

Beginning on Wednesday, Southold Town residents can pick up their test kit containing two tests between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the supervisor’s office, located at 53095 Route 25 in Southold.

If you have any questions, contact Russell's office at 631-765-1889.

