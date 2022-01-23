Free COVID-19 Tests | Small Business Grants | New Restaurant
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.
Sweetgreen Dishing Up Fresh Salads In Deerfield
The restaurant chain opened a 2,764-square-foot location Tuesday at 775 Waukegan Road.
Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Deerfield
Deerfield households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.
Deerfield Small Businesses Receive Relief Funds
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.
Missing Woman: Out-Of-State Family Concerned About Whereabouts
Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.
COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Company Won't Reopen Soon: Attorney General
The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.
Snowfall Trail, Parading Geese And Winter Rainstorm: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
