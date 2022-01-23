Free COVID-19 Tests | Small Business Grants | New Restaurant

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.

The restaurant chain opened a 2,764-square-foot location Tuesday at 775 Waukegan Road.

Deerfield households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.

Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.

The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.





This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch