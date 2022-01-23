Free COVID-19 Tests | Small Business Grants | New Restaurant

Eric DeGrechie
·1 min read

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.

Sweetgreen Dishing Up Fresh Salads In Deerfield

The restaurant chain opened a 2,764-square-foot location Tuesday at 775 Waukegan Road.

Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Deerfield

Deerfield households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.

Deerfield Small Businesses Receive Relief Funds

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.

Missing Woman: Out-Of-State Family Concerned About Whereabouts

Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.

COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Company Won't Reopen Soon: Attorney General

The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.

Snowfall Trail, Parading Geese And Winter Rainstorm: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.


This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch

