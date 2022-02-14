🌱 Free COVID-19 Vaccines + Window Art For Young Patients + SXSW

Hello, people of Austin! It's me again, Gabriela Couvillion, your host of the Austin Daily.

Nice with plenty of sun. High: 70 Low: 48.

As of Friday, Feb. 11 Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County, in partnership with local community organizations, are providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the county and they're going to offer them until Monday, Feb. 14. There is no need to register or set up an appointment to receive a vaccine, and proof of ID, insurance or proof of citizenship are not required either. "All the APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines," as well as third doses for the immunocompromised and booster shots for those that qualify. Those individuals that are receiving their second dose, third dose or booster shot should bring their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card for updating. For more information visit: (Press Release Desk) Ly Truong, a clinical nurse coordinator in the pediatric intensive care unit at St. David’s Children’s Hospital, is bringing smiles to young patients' faces. Truong, who is also a talented artist, creates illustrations and paintings on their hospital room windows by using a mixture of paint and chalk markers. The artwork features characters such as "Minions, Paw Patrol, Sesame Street, PJ Masks and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Truong said, “I think it's nice for kids to have a choice when they're in the hospital. They don't have a lot of choice about what they get to do or like. They have to take all these medicines that they never had before or being stuck in their room because they're contagious. So, it's really nice that they get to choose what characters go on the windows or choosing what colors the characters are." this story, please visit: (KVUE.com) Austin's SXSW 2022, which is to take place from March 11-20, has recently added another batch of artists to its list. "Acts from Bulgaria, Columbia, England, Canada, Trinidad and Mexico join a mostly American edition of the 2022 Festival, with many countries, including Australia, still restricted in travel and delayed by new protocols." For more information on SXSW, go to sxsw.com, and for the new list of performers visit: (Noise11)

Austin PBS: "The deadline is quickly approaching! Get your in nominations for inclusion in the eleventh annual PBS Short Film Festival, a showcase for powerful and engaging stories from filmmakers across the country. Entries must be submitted by Thursday, Feb. 17. Go to: Call for Entries: 2022 PBS Short Film Festival | Austin PBS, KLRU-TV." (Facebook)

"Below is a link from an Evergreen Heights neighbor of a 6-month long self-funded research photography project. Per the photographer, all the photos in the album are free to use for schools and colleges, to better understand the nature or trees and their interactions with fungi. For more details and to view the photos go to:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/mrwWq5tr2GpBWKTW8 and visit:" (Subscription: Nextdoor)

