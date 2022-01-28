Free COVID Test Kits To Be Given To HCPSS Students, Staff

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — During the week of Feb. 7, the Howard County Public School System will give out one at-home COVID-19 rapid test kit to each student and staff member. Each kit contains two tests and is to be used for at-home testing when students or staff are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, school officials said.

Students and staff who receive a positive test are to follow family reporting or staff reporting procedures available online, the district noted.

The Howard County Health Department provides PCR testing for COVID-19 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. using the FDA-authorized Azova saliva test kit. Self-collection testing is administered on-site or take-home test kits are available for testing. Test results are available in two to four days. These tests can be used for routine employment testing, pre-travel testing, or school quarantine/isolation. These tests are free but appointments are required and can be made at https://howardcounty.azova.com/.

Rapid testing and PCR testing will be available to residents at no upfront cost through a partnership with First Call Urgent Care and Centennial Medical Group at these sites each week. These testing sites are open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m.

Test kits also can be purchased from some retailers and pharmacies, but supplies are low, residents report.







This article originally appeared on the Columbia Patch