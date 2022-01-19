🌱 Free COVID Tests + Oceanside Look At 2021 Homeless Actions

Welcome back, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get you started this Wednesday with everything you need to know going on in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today.

Oceanside households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting today with the launch of a federal government website — covidtests.gov — to help ease a nationwide shortage of the tests. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The City of Oceanside released its 'Look Back at 2021 Homeless Reduction Efforts' update that includes the results of last year's Hotel Voucher Program that received mixed reactions from local residents. A larger than ever homeless population was served in 2021, but how many were actually helped to get off the streets? (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) A Coaster train struck and killed a pedestrian near Oceanside Harbor. The rail fatality occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m at a grade crossing on Surfrider Way in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Transit Enforcement Unit.(City News Service) The Oceanside City Council approved a $3.5 million loan to build a 59-unit apartment building for people who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless. The Greenbrier Village Apartments will be the first of its kind in North County to accept people with disabilities, mental health issues, and young people transitioning out of foster care. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) A 3.5 earthquake near Idyllwild jostles parts of San Diego County. The USGS says that members of the public reported shaking in Oceanside and throughout the region. The temblor began 7.6 miles deep, a common depth for quakes in Southern California. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Water Polo Girls @ Palomar College against Mission Hills (6:00 PM)

Planting for Birds—Using Native California Plants to Create Habitat at Home, with Scot Pipkin (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Visit Oceanside : Can you spot the two heart-shaped blows from these amazing gray whales? Click the link to learn more about year-round whale watching trips departing from the Oceanside Harbor ! (Twitter)

City of Oceanside : Through its COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program, the City of Oceanside has awarded 344 small business grants totaling over $1.3M. Next up is the award of $1M in grants dedicated solely to #Oceanside nonprofits. The applications close 1/31. Info: https://bit.ly/3KjZhF5 (Twitter)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Mira Monte Drive: "Anyone have a colonial outfit for a 5th grade boy? - He needs to dress up as Thomas Jefferson. There have to be other kids out there that had to do this, trying to reuse/recycle instead of buying something new." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Arrowood and Park: "Arrowood Community. - Please respect our community and throw away your empty bottles. Not cool!!!!" (Nextdoor)

