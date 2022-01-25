Free COVID Vaccine Clinics + Man Strikes Police Cruiser: Report

Welcome back, New London. Here's all the local news, events, and community posts you need for Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday and Saturday in New London (theday.com) Man accused of driving into police car, threatening to shoot Norwich officer (WTNH.com) Real Estate Roundup For New London Area (New London Patch) Housing inventory in New London, Windham counties remained low through end of 2021 (theday.com) Norwich man receives 23 years in prison for recording his sexual abuse of a child (theday.com)

U.S. Coast Guard Academy: "Tough weekend for #1 United States Coast Guard Academy Wrestling as they fell just short against #2 Johnson & Wales, but the Bears fought until the very end! Final score of 19-17 with the match beIng decided in the final bout of the even..." (Facebook)

Naval Submarine Base New London: "Happy National Compliment Day! Have you ever heard of the term "Bravo Zulu" or "BZ?" In the #USNavy, the term Bravo Zulu is our way of saying "Well Done!" Tag someone below who deserves a BZ and check out this article from the Naval Hist..." (Facebook)

Connecticut College: "Students awoke to a dusting of snow this morning. ❄️ #ConnColl #campus" (Facebook)

United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE: "The official schedule for the summer of 2022 is here! #USCG #CGCEAGLE #barqueeagle #gocoastguard #uscgacademy #whyiserve #duty #devotiontoduty #tallship #semperparatus #alwaysready" (Facebook)

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Athletics: "U.S. Coast Guard Academy Men's Basketball picked up a road win at Wheaton in NEWMAC action #gocgabears" (Facebook)

Naval Submarine Base New London: "Join Fleet and Family Support Center's webinars in February about searching for employment." (Facebook)

Connecticut College Athletics: "Triple Threat! A trio of Camels were named NESCAC Players of the Week for their respective sports. Molly Cronin led women's basketball to its first NESCAC win, Sean Dynan recorded a .971 save percentage to help men's hockey go 3-0, and C..." (Facebook)

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Athletics: "US Coast Guard Academy Swimming & Diving freshman Ellie Hiestand has been named the CGASPORTS.COM Athlete of the Week following her performance this weekend in the Bears 171-114 victory over Clark! #gocgabears" (Facebook)

Bear Club: "Proud to support the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Men's Basketball team through the Men's Basketball Fund. Go Bears!" (Facebook)

Public Library of New London, CT: "Griffin Health will be here tomorrow, January 26th for a free vaccination clinic. No registration required!" (Facebook)

New London Public Schools: "This school year, uniforms were not required for students in grades K-8. We are interested in gathering feedback regarding school uniforms for next school year 2022-2023. Please share the survey located here http://ow.ly/PmS350HCqzI The ..." (Facebook)

Naval Submarine Base New London: "With the PRT on the horizon Morton Hall is here to help! https://www.facebook.com/100064733108917/posts/302274675273634/" (Facebook)

CB Jennings Elementary School: "This school year, uniforms were not required for students in grades K-8. We are interested in gathering feedback regarding school uniforms for next school year 2022-2023. Please share the survey located here http://ow.ly/hjoT50HCqzH The ..." (Facebook)

Higher Edge: "New this year - [Virtual] Drop in Office Hours with Executive Director Katie. The first one is scheduled for Thursday, January 27, 11 am - 2 pm. Open to current students, Higher Edge alum and our community; pop in with questions, to get ..." (Facebook)

