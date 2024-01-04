Free CPR class in Massillon coming Jan. 18

MASSILLON − The American Heart Association’s Friends and Family CPR class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Training Center, 143 First St. SE.

Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The free course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and choking relief for adults, children and infants, according to a news release. Enrollment is limited to 30 people.

The public can register for the course by visiting the Stark County Sheriff’s Office website (https://sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov/government/offices/sheriff/), clicking on "Community Training," and following the prompts to select the course at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Training Center. The direct registration link also can be found via the Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download the app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and search ‘Stark Sheriff Ohio.’

For more information, call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3889.

