🌱 Free Crocs + Chaffee County Camping + RTD Reimagination

Welcome to the Saturday edition of the Boulder Daily. Homeowners from Whittier Place still haven't been able to retrieve their stuff after a fire hit their condo buildings three months ago. RTD is having meetings this week to get public feedback as the struggling transit agency tries to reimagine what services it provides, and Crocs is giving shoes to BSVD students and teachers.



Saturday's weather: Periods of sun and clouds. High: 42 Low: 23.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Hungry to generate leads that are all yours? These daily newsletters can help you build your brand in Boulder and stand head and shoulders above the crowd. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top five stories in Boulder today:

Owners of condo building that burned still can't get their stuff. After more than three months since a fire burned at Whittier Place, residents say they haven’t been able to access their units. (CBS4) City of Boulder wants to know your thoughts about climate change. The city's Climate Initiatives Department is collecting community voices on the future of climate action. How might our city change to become more resilient? What are the future hallmarks of climate action? Send a recording. (Boulder) Chaffee County wrestles with the influx of dispersed camping. In addition to poorly tended campfires that raise wildfire fears, the campers are leaving behind trash and human waste that are threatening trout-filled waters. (CO Sun) What RTD is "Re-Imagining" for bus routes in Boulder County? The struggling transit agency is planning to reduce bus service hours to 85 percent of pre-Covid levels by 2027. RTD’s rail lines are not expected be reduced under the plan. (Reporting Lab) Crocs giving shoes teachers and students impacted by Marshall Fire. The Colorado-based company is gifting a free pair of shoes to every Boulder Valley School District student and teacher, adding up to more than 30,000 Crocs. (CBS4)

Today in Boulder:

Story continues

From my notebook:

Boulder Area Pets Newly Up For Adoption: Meet Pete, Katie, Mokka & more. (Boulder Patch)

Boulder County residents that suffered damage or losses from the Marshall Fire and high winds have one month left to apply for federal disaster assistance. Applications are due March 2, 2022. (FEMA)

Join a public meeting with RTD on Feb. 7 or 8 to learn more about adjustments to its bus services beginning in May 2022. The meetings will also discuss additional service changes proposed as part of its Reimagine RTD process. (RTD)

What to learn more about the CU budget process? Spring sessions of Coffee and the Campus Budget will focus on fiscal year 2022-23 budget planning, as well as an orientation to the new budget model prototype. (CU Today)

Town of Superior's Marshall Fire Community Planning. Efforts to support reconstruction in the wake of the Marshall Fire are rapidly evolving. The Town of Superior has engaged an outside consultant to help facilitate a series of community conversations with residents and property owners who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire. A virtual meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Superior)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Boulder Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at boulderdaily@yahoo.com

You're all caught up for today! See you all bright and early on Monday morning for the next edition of the Boulder Daily. — Brad K. Evans

This article originally appeared on the Boulder Patch